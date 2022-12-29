Transfer rumours: Felix saga takes new twist; West Ham's Rice stance

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

While Diego Simeone has hinted that Joao Felix could stay at Atletico Madrid, English clubs are baulking at their demands for an £8m loan fee. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all admirers of the Portugal forward. (TalkSPORT)

Another forward on Arsenal's radar is Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the Gunners holding fresh talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a move on Thursday. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has long been earmarked by Barcelona as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets. Chelsea are also said to be eyeing the Spaniard. (Mundo Deportivo)

One midfielder who remains on Chelsea's radar is Declan Rice, but David Moyes is adamant that the England international will not be leaving West Ham in the January window. (Football.London)

Benfica have denied reports that Rui Costa gave an interview to DAZN about the future of Enzo Fernandez, but have reaffirmed that he is not for sale this season. He is wanted by several clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

While Benfica have identified 19-year-old Maximo Perrone as a future replacement for Fernandez, they will face competition from Newcastle and Manchester City for his signature. (Record)

Bayern Munich will ramp up their interest in Manchester United target Yann Sommer due to Manuel Neuer's broken leg. The Swiss goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season but could be sold by Borussia Monchengladbach this window for around €5m. (TZ)

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has insisted Tottenham will have to pay Pedro Porro's €45m release clause if they want to sign him in January. Former club Manchester City would be able to buy him back for a fraction of that price if they see fit. (Evening Standard)

Juventus players do not want the club so sign free agent Isco as they believe he no longer has the quality to play for a top club, and there could be a dressing room revolt if the Bianconeri pursue him. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has opened the door to a move to MLS in the future but would prefer to extend his stay at Camp Nou for the time being. (Mundo Deportivo)