Transfer rumours: Griezmann linked with Premier League; Enzo Fernandez valuation

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have been tipped to launch a bid worth €50m for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo once the January transfer window opens. (Telegraph)

However, Real Madrid and Newcastle are now also rumoured to be showing interest in the Dutchman following his impressive performances at the World Cup. (Mirror)

Manchester United have additionally been linked with Antoine Griezmann again. (Mediafoot)

The Old Trafford club are even linked with another attacker in Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. (The Sun)

Liverpool are among the growing list of suitors for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who will play in Sunday’s World Cup final and has been valued at €100m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is open to joining Arsenal. (Express)

Adrien Rabiot has a preference to join Barcelona when he leaves Juventus in summer. (SPORT)

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all seeking to land the next hot talent coming out of Brazil and are showing interest in 17-year-old Vitor Roque at Cruzeiro. (AS)

Independiente del Valle in Ecuador have rejected a Manchester United offer for 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (Ole)

Newcastle have locked eyes on Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, valuing the 21-year-old at around £50m. (The Times)

Sevilla have priced Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou at €20m, with Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn having been impressed by his performances. (Tz)

Wolves are showing ambitious interest in former Real Madrid star Isco, who was working with new Molineux boss Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla earlier this season. Aston Villa, Juventus and Napoli are also said to have the five-time Champions League winner on their radar. (Todofichajes)

Wolves could also offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka an exit route from Manchester United. (Express & Star)

Wolves are tipped to bring in as many six new players in January, with a particular focus on recruiting more British players. (The Times)

West Ham, Wolves and Leicester are rumoured to be interested in World Cup breakout star Azzedine Ounahi, who currently plays for Angers in France. (Sky Sports)

Everton are among the clubs interested in Ajax and Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, who has impressed in the Champions League and at the World Cup. (Ekrem Konur)

Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all interested in Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the 17-year-old younger brother of England star Jude Bellingham. (Teamtalk)

Celtic are one of the narrowing options for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, who scored twice against Ghana at the World Cup and currently plays for Jeonbuk. (Daily Record)