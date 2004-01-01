Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid are ready to reignite their interest in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024 and hope to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. (Madrid Universal)

Carlo Ancelotti also wants Real Madrid to try and sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer. (Media Foot)

One player who will not be leaving Madrid is Luka Modric, who has turned down a lucrative offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The Saudi side are now focusing on signing Sergio Ramos from PSG. (Marca)

Frenkie de Jong has angered Barcelona officials by admitting his desire to join Manchester United this summer, 12 months after he refused their attempts to ship him to Old Trafford. (Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund will demand a meeting with Jude Bellingham before January 6 for an answer about his future. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the leading suitors for his signature. (AS)

Inter hope to spark a bidding war for right-back Denzel Dumfries. Chelsea and Man Utd are both keen but interest in the Dutchman has also come from both Tottenham and Bayern Munich. (Marco Barzaghi)

Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo has emerged as Juventus' top target for the summer window as he approaches the end of his contract. (A Bola)

PSG have reached out to the representatives of Gladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone in an attempt to beat Newcastle to his signature. (Media Foot)

Arsenal have improved their offer to Shakhtar Donetsk over winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Ukrainian side are still demanding more money. (Foot Mercato)

After failing with a late summer bid, Chelsea are interested in pursuing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia once again. (The Athletic)

West Ham believe Pep Guardiola's public criticism of Kalvin Phillips could open the door for them to sign the Man City midfielder if they find themselves needing to replace Declan Rice this summer. (Football Insider)