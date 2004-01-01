Transfer rumours: Haaland decision imminent, Arsenal lodge Vlahovic bid

Football's most-wanted Erling Haaland has revealed he may be forced into making a decision over his future imminently, with a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund on the table and Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all circling.

Speaking after Dortmund's win over Freiburg, the goalscoring sensation said: “All I want to do is play football. But they [Dortmund] press me into making a decision about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon."

Arsenal supporters will be both thrilled and terrified by the latest reports surrounding their hunt for a new striker.

In Italy, it has been revealed that the Gunners have lodged a bit of €60m plus Lucas Torreira for coveted Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic as they look to tie up a deal for the Serb this month. However, the player himself is in no rush to move.

Alternatively, Arsenal have been sensationally linked with a free transfer for former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid hothead Diego Costa, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro in Brazil. Imagine.

Newcastle remain a perennial presence in the January headlines, but there are a couple of new names in their sights. 90min revealed on Saturday that the Magpies have sounded out Atalanta's Germany international left-back Robin Gosens about a move to St. James' Park, and they have been encouraged by his response.

The Tynesiders have also made an audacious approach for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas - who continues to share his role with Gianluigi Donnarumma. Unsurprisingly, though, reports in France say that was pretty quickly knocked back.

One player who certainly won't be making the switch from Ligue 1 is Lille's Sven Botman. The French club's president has confirmed the Dutch defender will be staying put until the end of the season at least.

Touted Newcastle target Anthony Martial has become embroiled in a war of words with his own manager Ralf Rangnick, who accused him of refusing to travel for Manchester United's Premier League draw with Aston Villa on Saturday - a claim he denied. Surely that will accelerate his Old Trafford exit, with Juventus another side interested.

Chelsea have been linked with an unlikely move for classy Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, although the Blues have been told to stump up about €60m if they want to make the move happen. In terms of outgoings at Stamford Bridge, Southampton are in talks over a permanent deal for striker Armando Broja, who has impressed on loan at St. Mary's so far this season.

In some very lovely and nice news, Christian Eriksen is set to return to the Premier League imminently, seven months on from the cardiac arrest he suffered while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Several unnamed English top-flight clubs have expressed their interest in the 29-year-old, and he hopes to finalise a move within a week.

Finally, over in Germany, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is close to agreeing a contract extension at Bayern Munich.