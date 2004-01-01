Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves

Erling Haaland will soon have his wages increased by Manchester City as a reward for his rampant start at the club. (The Star)

Barcelona tried to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves during the summer but baulked at the asking price. However, they now face competition from Arsenal for Neves, who won't sign a new contract at Molineux. (Sport)

PSV Eindhoven want a club-record fee to sell Manchester United target Cody Gakpo - more than the €45m they received for Hirving Lozano in 2019. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham want to sign 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie to partner Eric Dier and Cristian Romero. (Calciomercato)

Ryan Kent has refused to sign a new contract at Rangers and will leave the club in 2023. Aston Villa - managed by old Gers boss Steven Gerrard - and Leeds are both monitoring the former Liverpool youngster. (Sunday Mirror)

Agent Jorge Mendes is testing the waters as he looks for a new club for Real Madrid outcast Marco Asensio, who has turned down a new contract at the Bernabeu. He could be available for a reduced fee in January or for free next summer. (Calciomercato)

Mykhaylo Mudryk has attracted vast interest from Premier League clubs but Ligue 1 outfit Nice currently lead the chase for the Ukraine winger. (The Sun)