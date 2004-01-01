Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice

Cristiano Ronaldo has been granted permission to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, though as was the case in the summer, very few European clubs are interested in taking him on. However, Inter Miami will offer him a route out of Old Trafford in the coming months. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are set to miss out on Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who will stay at Juventus and commit to them in the long term once his loan from Sassuolo becomes permanent next summer. (Football.London)

Tammy Abraham has left the door ajar regarding a potential return to Chelsea one day, insisting 'you never know the future' when quizzed about his £70.3m buyback clause. (Official)

From a former Chelsea striker to a present one, Paris Saint-Germain have denied claims that they are targeting a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the Blues similarly have played down talk of an exit so soon into his Stamford Bridge career. (CBS)

Barcelona could throw a spanner in the works over Manchester United's plans to hand Diogo Dalot a new contract, with the Blaugrana interested in adding him to their ranks. (Sport)

Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan is also wanted by Barcelona as a replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba. (Fichajes)

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and could make their move for the midfielder next summer. The Reds have also been targeting England teammate Jude Bellingham. (Football Insider)

Liverpool had attempted to bolster their midfield ranks this past summer, but missed out on the signing of long-term target Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. (The Athletic)

Juventus will face rival interest from Newcastle United for the signature of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the January transfer window. (Sport)

Adrien Rabiot could rejoin Paris Saint-Germain next summer once his contract with Juventus expires, and the French champions are already working behind the scenes on making a reunion happen. (Fichajes)

Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool with an audacious move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, despite the youngster keen to remain with the German champions. (Calciomercato)

Palmeiras' 16-year-old sensation Endrick could cost over €70m once he becomes eligible to leave the club in 2024. Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the chase for his signature. (Mundo Deportivo)