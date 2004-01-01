Transfer rumours: Joao Gomes release clause; Bellingham available for £83m

Any clubs hoping to sign Brazilian starlet Joao Gomes will have to trigger his €60m release clause. Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are still mulling over whether to offer goalkeeper David de Gea a new deal. The 31-year-old is one of the Red Devils' biggest earners and United's wage bill reached a whopping £384m last season. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are 'convinced' they will sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, though Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd remain in the hunt for the England international. (The Sun)

However, Dortmund want an £83m fee paid up front if they are to let Bellingham join former BVB teammate Erling Haaland at the Eithad. (The Sun)

Manchester United plan to trigger a 12-month extension in Marcus Rashford's current contract if they cannot agree a new deal with the forward. (Daily Star)

Arsenal had scouts in attendance for Croatia's victory over Denmark to watch Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer, who has been compared to compatriot Luka Modric. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid could move for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez if they lose Jan Oblak in the future. (The Mirror)

Newcastle are considering a January move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and hope his relationship with former Belgium coach Graeme Jones - currently an assistant under Eddie Howe - will convince him to move to St James' Park. (The Express)

Stefan de Vrij is a target for Newcastle as they search for the right partner for recent defensive arrival Sven Botman. (The Express)

Conversations between Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona involving deferred wages will take place at the end of the season. (Què T'hi Jugues)

Chelsea are wiling to pay a staggering £30m for Wales teenager Luke Harris, who was recently called up for their games against Belgium and Poland. (The Mirror)

Everton midfielder Allan has agreed a deal to join Middle East side Al-Wahda, having not made a Premier League appearance so far this season. (Football Insider)