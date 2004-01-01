Transfer rumours: Jota's new Liverpool deal; Man Utd fire sale

Liverpool are ready to reward Diogo Jota for his excellent first two seasons at Anfield by offering the Portuguese star a fresh contract.

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Brighton star Marc Cucurella and have offered teenage centre back Levi Colwill as a makeweight in the deal.

Manchester United are hoping to sell six out of favour defenders before the transfer window shuts. Alex Telles is wanted by Sevilla and Phil Jones is in talks with D.C. United.

A similar cull could take place at Arsenal, where manager Mikel Arteta is looking to shift deadwood like Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and Pablo Mari.

To start with, the Gunners are close to sealing an exit for outcast midfielder Lucas Torreira, with Galatasaray set to sign the Uruguayan.

Idrissa Gueye's return to Everton is gathering pace. The PSG midfielder has arrived in Merseyside for a medical as both teams hash out the final details.

Kasper Schmeichel will soon bring his 11-year stay with Leicester to an end by signing for Ligue 1 side Nice.

Barcelona are considering a bid for La Liga veteran Inigo Martinez, though the Catalan club will not trigger the defender's €80m release clause.

Real Madrid are hoping to bring in a new striker as an understudy to Karim Benzema following the departures of Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral.

Juventus want to hijack Napoli's move for Sassuolo starlet Giacomo Raspadori, who has become one of the best young players in Serie A.