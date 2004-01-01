Transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham's price tag; Frenkie de Jong's decision

Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea could have to pay what would be club records to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund demanding a reported £130m. (Sun)

Manchester United also have plans to sign a ‘world class’ striker next summer after seeing what Erling Haaland has done at Manchester City. (Express)

Chelsea have been linked with a January swoop for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Fichajes)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is still yet to decide whether he will retire at the end of next season or extend his contract. (ESPN)

Frenkie de Jong still doesn’t want to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. (Express)

Liverpool are starting to plan for life after Virgil van Dijk and are linked with 22-year-old Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, currently at Torino. (Tuttomercato)

Tottenham could make an approach for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, but Nottingham Forest and West Ham are also linked. (Il Giorno)

Chelsea could also bid £30m to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard after the Belgian helped rip them apart this past weekend. (FourFourTwo)

Eden Hazard has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League, to Aston Villa of all clubs, because of the presence of Unai Emery in the west midlands. (Star)

Joao Felix could become a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe not satisfied with the central position he has been playing this season. (Tribal Football)

David de Gea could accept a pay cut in order to secure a new contract with Manchester United. His current weekly pay packet is £375,000 and makes him one of the highest paid at the club. (Athletic)

Diogo Dalot’s Manchester United future remains uncertain despite becoming a key player under Erik ten Hag this season following claims that agent Jorge Mendes is exploring a transfer. (Mirror)

Arsenal and Chelsea remain linked with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is still yet to agree a new contract at Selhurst Park. His current deal expires in 2023. (Mail)

Newcastle and Everton are both keeping tabs on Chelsea striker Armando Broja. (CBS Sports)

Newcastle are rumoured to handing Jonjo Shelvey a new one-year contract. (Mirror)

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri could leave Old Trafford after the World Cup, his agent has confirmed. (Mirror)