Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Juventus are ready to move for Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka if he continues to delay signing a new contract, and the Serie A side would be prepared to offer striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange. (Calciomercatoweb)

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou could be on the move in January, with both Manchester United and Bayern Munich in talks with his representatives over a transfer. (Foot Mercato)

On the other hand, Man Utd are not afraid to trigger the £66.5m release clause of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (Jornal de Noticias)

Man Utd want a new striker in January as well but are likely to be restricted to loan deals, with Barcelona's Memphis Depay under consideration alongside Al Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar, who could leave Saudi Arabia following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are prepared to move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in January if they fail to sign either Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United have submitted a 'very big offer' for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. (Foot Mercato)

Mendy is also believed to be of interest to Manchester City. (Defensa Central)

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Following his move to the Emirates last year, Real Madrid have first refusal on Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and they are considering making an attempt to re-sign the Norway international. (Marca)

Tottenham could sell Emerson Royal in January after he was involved in a training ground bust-up. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are keen to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer, which would allow them to sell Ferran Torres at the end of the season. (Fichajes)

With talks over a Juventus contract extension still stalling, Adrien Rabiot has attracted interest from former employers PSG. (Calciomercato)

After sealing his move to Chelsea in January, Datro Fofana is being lined up for a loan to PSV Eindhoven to replace Cody Gakpo. (Gianluigi Longari)