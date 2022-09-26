Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract

Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains Bayern Munich's top transfer targets and a fresh round of talks have been held with Kane's representatives over a possible transfer in 2023. (kicker)

Midfielder Jude Bellingham is right at the top of Real Madrid's wish list next summer and the Borussia Dortmund man is leaning towards making the move to Spain instead of joining fellow suitors Liverpool. (Marca)

Liverpool could offer Naby Keita to Dortmund as part of a January bid for Bellingham, with the German side understood to be interested in the proposal. (Bild)

Marco Asensio has already signed a preliminary four-year contract with Barcelona and will move to Camp Nou on a free transfer next summer when his Real Madrid deal expires. (RAC1)

To replace Asensio, Real are planning to keep Brahim Diaz around in the squad when his loan with AC Milan expires. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are demanding a fee of £31m to part ways with American winger Christian Pulisic, who has attracted interest from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

The Blues are also planning to return with an improved bid for Inter right wing-back Denzel Dumfries. An offer of £44.5m could be made in January and Dumfries could even return to the Serie A side on a six-month loan to sweeten the deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United plan to make a bid for young Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko in January to try and beat fellow suitors Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature. (El Desmarque)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Sean Walsh bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Jude Bellingham's future, Bayern Munich's interest in Harry Kane, widespread Premier League interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk and plenty more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

A forward swap could be on the cards between Barcelona and Liverpool, with the two sides discussing a move which would send Memphis Depay to Anfield and Roberto Firmino to Camp Nou. (Sport)

Newcastle could make a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is also wanted by Arsenal. (the i)

Juventus are exploring a January bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is unhappy with his limited minutes in Germany following his summer switch from Ajax. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Plans are being made at Barcelona to replace veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets at the end of the season. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is at the top of a wish list which also includes Chelsea's Jorginho and Wolves' Ruben Neves. (AS)

Barcelona have communicated to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva that they want him to be their 'big signing' of 2023. (Mundo Deportivo)

No progress has been made in Inter's attempts to tie Milan Skriniar down to a new contract and Paris Saint-Germain are readying a January bid for the centre-back. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)