Transfer rumours: Kane's contract stand-off, Haaland's preferred move

Harry Kane is prepared to keep Tottenham waiting for a decision on his future. The striker is under contract until 2024 and has no interest in discussing an extension at this point as he wants to see his ambition matched by those in charge.

Kane continues to be linked with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has revealed that City failed with four approaches for the Spurs striker last summer.

City will target Kane after discussions with Erling Haaland revealed that the Borussia Dortmund striker has already ruled out a move to England. He wants to play in La Liga, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling for his signature.

Haaland's entourage met with Real in Monaco to discuss the terms of a possible agreement and Los Blancos are now preparing a final offer to force their way to the front of the queue.

As for Barcelona, they have offered a two-year contract to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is expected to hold fresh talks with those in charge at Stamford Bridge to decide whether he will sign an extension.

Chelsea plan to replace one of their outgoing defenders - Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all on expiring deals - with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who wants to join the Blues and will favour their pursuit over any other interest this summer.

A decision will also be made on midfielder Jorginho, whose Chelsea contract expires in 2023. The Italian, who came close to joining Manchester City before the Blues, has confessed that he still dreams of playing under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool plan to join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer, with scouts believing he could act as a long-term successor for Fabinho. Tchouameni is high on the wish lists of both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is ready to force a departure from Manchester United at the end of the season and is already prepared to make his Everton loan permanent if the Toffees can avoid relegation.

However, United may be stuck with Brazilian Andreas Pereira, whose proposed transfer to Flamengo is on the cusp of collapsing.

Arsenal are angry at their failed pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic and believe his agents forced him to join Juventus and to ignore a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners will pursue another striker in the summer, with Alexander Isak and Raul de Tomas among their preferred targets.