Transfer rumours: Kane's Man Utd decision, Real Madrid & Man City battle for Tchouameni

Harry Kane has already decided that he will stay at Tottenham in the summer, despite interest from Manchester United. Spurs appear likely to pip United to a top-four place under Antonio Conte, so the striker will reassess his future after the summer with his contract due to expire in 2024.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo does not feature in the plans of incoming Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, who could sanction a shock move for Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn.

Despite Kane's decision to stay put, Tottenham still plan to relaunch a bid to sign Inter hitman Lautaro Martinez, whose future at San Siro is uncertain.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to go head to head to sign Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Citizens view him as the perfect replacement for outgoing enforcer Fernandinho, although Los Blancos are said to have opened talks with the player.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of many teams vying to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is soon to be out of contract. However, the 29-year-old is waiting on the outcome of the Blues' takeover before making a final decision.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers, with Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey. On this week's show Sean Walsh joins the panel to talk Christian Eriksen, while there's also discussion on Man Utd's interest in Darwin Nunez. Subscribe on all your major podcast stores.

Arsenal have been linked with a possible move for Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who is fresh from being dumped out of the Europa League by West Ham. However, the 24-year-old is also a target for newly-moneyed Newcastle.

The Magpies will resume their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, too, with another of their options, Sven Botman, set to join AC Milan.

In Italy, Juventus have offered veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric a two-year contract should he decide to leave the Bernabeu on a free transfer in the summer. The Croatian is also said to have an proposal on the table from Qatar.

While that Luka is in the twilight of his career, Liverpool are interested in signing the so-called next iteration in the form of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Susic. The 19-year-old is apparently valued at just £12m, although the Reds could face competition from Milan and Juventus in Serie A