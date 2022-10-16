Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Rice at Liverpool; Man Utd leading Abraham chase

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but Roma manager Jose Mourinho has already ruled out selling the Englishman. Arsenal are also interested. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are keen to open contract talks with Harry Kane to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, but the striker is delaying negotiations until the future of manager Antonio Conte is clarified. (Football Insider)

Jurgen Klopp sees West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as an ideal addition to his Liverpool team and is interested in a January move for the Hammers captain. Rice has rejected a new contract and has attracted interest from Chelsea and Man Utd as well. (Football Insider)

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both monitoring Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (FootballNews24)

Moving to Italy could be Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who continues to attract significant interest from AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Leonardo Bonucci has asked to leave Juventus in January, with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte expected to push for a reunion. (Giulio Mola)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth are joined by Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause, Mason Mount's future at Chelsea and their sporting director plans, and what the future could hold for 700-goal Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is high on Arsenal's wish list but the Gunners will have to do battle with both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain if they want to sign the Serb. (Fichajes)

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in expressing an interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The two La Liga giants are ready to compete for his signature at the end of the season. (SPORT)

Real Madrid will have to pay a world-record transfer fee if they want to convince Newcastle to part ways with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Newcastle Chronicle)