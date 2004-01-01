Transfer rumours: Klopp's Bellingham talks; Mbappe's PSG request

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with both Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as he prepares to bolster his midfield with a huge big-money signing. (Foot Mercato)

Another in-demand midfielder, West Ham's Declan Rice, has decided to join Arsenal in the summer. (El Nacional)

Arsenal have also rejected a £7m bid from Monaco for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is not allowed to leave unless the Gunners find a replacement before the end of the transfer window. (Foot Mercato)

Kylian Mbappe has asked Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City at the end of the season. (The Sun)

In the short term, PSG are looking to lure Rayan Cherki away from Lyon and are preparing a third bid for the 19-year-old, having already seen two offers rejected. (Foot Mercato)

Anthony Elanga has attracted loan interest from PSV Eindhoven but Manchester United are reluctant to let any players go this winter. (Daily Mail)

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Nicolo Zaniolo has turned down the chance to join Bournemouth this month, with the Roma midfielder holding out for a switch to either AC Milan or Tottenham in the coming days. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are close to re-signing left-back Fran Garcia, who would be loaned back to Rayo Vallecano until the end of the season. (AS)

On the other side of the El Clasico divide, Barcelona want Girona right-back Arnau Martinez but will have to fend off interest from Atletico Madrid. (Sport)

Bayern Munich have joined Juventus in the race to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who wants guarantees of regular playing time before making a decision on his next club. (Calciomercato)