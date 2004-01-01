Transfer rumours: Kounde edging closer to Barca; Ronaldo to reinforce transfer stance

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester for in-person talks with new United manager Erik ten Hag, and the forward is set to ask to leave the club immediately.

Chelsea are increasingly fearful that Jules Kounde will spurn the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge this summer and instead join Barcelona.

The Blues' frustration at potentially losing out on their long-term target to Barca could see them block Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso joining the Catalan giants.

Chelsea have already identified several alternative, defensive targets, including RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele - and they could offer Timo Werner to the Bundesliga side in a swap deal. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Mukiele.

PSG are bracing themselves for a bid from Newcastle United for forward Julian Draxler. The Ligue 1 champions may be open to a deal worth around £17m.

Elsewhere in Paris, Leeds United and Everton have both been offered the opportunity to sign left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, with Lyon indicating that they could be open to bids for the midfielder.

The race for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick is hotting up, with Real Madrid, Barca and PSG all ready to rival the Premier League's big hitters.

Tottenham's interest in Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo is continuing, though Juventus are set to rival them for his services.

West Ham have rejected Fulham's approach for Issa Diop. The Cottagers' opening bid was worth nearly £15m.

Xavi has informed Memphis Depay to look for a new club this summer, as he does not see a future for him at Barcelona.

Inter are keen to offload Alexis Sanchez's high wages and the Chilean could make a surprise switch to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Newcastle are interested in signing Harvey Barnes, but Leicester have indicated that he is not for sale this summer.

However, the Foxes could be open to allowing club captain Kasper Schmeichel to leave this summer with the long-serving goalkeeper's contract set to expire at the end of the season. Nice are one side interested.

Southampton are again chasing a Manchester City youngster. This time, young winger Sam Edozie is on their radar, though Bayer Leverkusen remain in pole position for now.

AC Milan are finally ready to increased their offer for Charles De Ketelaere as they attempt to get the protracted deal over the line. Leeds and Leicester are also interested in the forward.

The Rossoneri are considering a move for Chelsea fringe player Hakim Ziyech too, with the Moroccan thought to be keen on the switch.