Transfer rumours: Laporta & Messi relationship; Mudryk valuation revealed

Lionel Messi has been ignoring calls from Barcelona president Joan Laporta as the Paris Saint-Germain forward seeks to avoid contact with his former club. (Sunday Mirror)

Shakhtar Donetsk have placed a whopping £85m price tag over hot prospect Mykhaylo Mudryk after comparing him to new Manchester United signing Antony. (Sun on Sunday)

PSV Eindhoven could be forced into selling star forward Cody Gakpo for as little as £25m when the January transfer window opens. (De Telegraaf)

Antonio Conte wants to be back by Tottenham in the winter market and is eyeing a new defender, forward and midfielder. (Football Insider)

Brighton are ready to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo but are asking for £85m. Chelsea and Newcastle have been linked with the Ecuador international. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to submit an offer worth £35m for Palmeiras 16-year-old Endrick, though Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited previously with an interest. (Marca)

However, Real are also worried midfield target Jude Bellingham, who is enjoying a wonderful season with Borussia Dortmund, will prefer a move to Liverpool rather than the Bernabeu next summer. (Cadena Ser)

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram says he isn't taking notice of reported interest from German champions Bayern Munich. (GFFN)

Juventus have included Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes on a shortlist of potential defensive signings which also features Fiorentina's Igor, Salzburg's Strahinja Pavlovic and Spezia's Jakub Kiwior. (Foot Mercato)

Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde, who has three assists in ten La Liga appearances this season. (Sport)