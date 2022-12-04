Transfer rumours: Leao on Man Utd radar; Tielemans agrees free transfer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have identified AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as their preferred alternative to Cody Gakpo if they fail to win the race for the Dutchman's signature. (Daily Mirror)

But the Red Devils will prioritise a move for Gakpo, despite concerns over his £50m price tag, with PSV prepared to cash in after the World Cup. (The Sun)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have £50m to spend in January but has no plans to pursue a new striker, despite concerns that Gabriel Jesus could miss three months of action with a knee injury. (Football Insider)

One target for Arsenal is Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba, who is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are also chasing the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow, for whom Nottingham Forest failed with a £17m bid during the summer. (Sport BILD)

Barcelona believe Arsenal have already wrapped up the summer signing of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, who will be available on a free transfer once his contract expires. (Marca)

Camp Nou officials hope to win the race for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus but also believe the Ghana midfielder, who is valued at around £40m, would prefer a move to the Premier League. (The Sun)

Leaving Barcelona could be midfielder Franck Kessie, whose situation is being monitored by Tottenham, Inter, Aston Villa and Fulham. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are hoping to beat Chelsea to the signature of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who was a target for Antonio Conte early last summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and have identified Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a possible replacement for David de Gea. (BILD)

Real Madrid are interested in striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna. (Defensa Central)

Benfica defender Antonio Silva has options to move all across Europe, with Liverpool and Tottenham keen to bring him to England and both Napoli and Juventus hoping to lure him to Serie A. (A Bola)

Bayern Munich have decided they will sell defender Benjamin Pavard in the summer if they receive acceptable offers. (Sky Germany)

Manchester City are preparing to bring New York City FC youngster Christian McFarlane over to the Etihad Stadium. The 15-year-old left-back, capped by England at youth level, has impressed those inside City Football Group.