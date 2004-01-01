Transfer rumours: Lingard move in doubt, Spurs' Diaz offer

Newcastle have dominated the headlines once again over the past 24 hours, as they desperately seek to improve their squad before Monday's transfer deadline.

The Magpies are not having things their own way, though. They are struggling to force through a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos with the Spanish club standing firm, while Atalanta have rejected a bid for frontman Duvan Zapata and their left-back Robin Gosens is set to join Inter.

The Tynesiders' loan move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is also in doubt after talks stalled. 90min understands that further discussions are expected with Lingard within 48 hours, though.

A new name to emerge as a target is Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is also subject of interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to be active in the remainder of the transfer window, with head coach Mikel Arteta targeting a new striker specifically - he's even flown to Denver for talks with owner Stan Kroenke. On his shortlist are Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonathan David of Lille and Real Sociedad's Swedish centre-forward Alexander Isak.

Midfield is also an area Arsenal want to strengthen, with Wolves star Ruben Neves and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa emerging as targets.

The bad news is that the biggest saga of the January transfer window appears to be over, with prime target Dusan Vlahovic close to joining Juventus in a big-money deal from Fiorentina.

Across north London, Tottenham are in talks over a shock deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz. They have offered €45m, but the Portuguese side are reluctant to sell and will demand more.

There is a distinct possibility that Chelsea won't be active in the remainder of the transfer window, and there is a growing fear in west London that soon-to-be free agents Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will walk away from the club for nothing in the summer.

There has finally been an outgoing at Man Utd, with Anthony Martial sealing a loan move to Sevilla. The Frenchman joins on a six-month deal with no option to buy permanently. It remains to be seen whether there will be any further departures, although Crystal Palace and Valencia are the latest sides to show an interest in a loan for United outcast Donny van de Beek.

In Spain, contract rebel Ousmane Dembele is set for crunch talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and wants to stay at Camp Nou, despite being told he would be sold this month having failed to agree fresh terms.