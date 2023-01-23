Transfer rumours: Liverpool consider Salah sale; Man Utd's Griezmann talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool are so desperate to raise funds for their midfield rebuild that they are considering selling forward Mohamed Salah for around £70m, with Paris Saint-Germain expected to be interested buyers. (Calciomercatoweb)

Chelsea have lodged a bid to sign Lyon right-back Malo Gusto but Manchester United have asked the teenager not to rush into a decision, with the Red Devils keeping a close eye on his situation. (Fabrice Hawkins)

Gusto isn't the only Frenchman to have interested Man Utd recently. Enquiries were made over Antoine Griezmann last summer but the striker was prioritising the permanent move to Atletico Madrid which eventually went through earlier this season. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are considering rivalling Chelsea and Newcastle in pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, whose future is uncertain amid the behind-the-scenes chaos at Goodison Park. (Daily Express)

Contact has also been made between Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who had been expecting offers from Tottenham and Chelsea. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Finally on Arsenal, the Gunners have matched Borussia Dortmund's £13m offer for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, who will choose between the clubs in the coming hours. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have reignited talks with Marco Asensio over a shock free transfer to Camp Nou at the end of the season, but the winger remains in contact with Real Madrid over a possible contract extension. (Sport)

Alongside Asensio, Barcelona are looking to lure 19-year-old Flamengo right-back Wesley over on a loan-to-buy deal. (Globo Esporte)

Newcastle have held talks over a January move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who is not expected to be available this month. (The Athletic)

Manchester City are keen to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this year and hope offering full-back Joao Cancelo as part of the deal will boost their chances of beating fellow suitors Chelsea and PSG. (Calciomercatoweb)

Real Madrid have been monitoring the future of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who they could look to lure away from the chaos in Turin. (Tuttojuve)

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Bayern Munich are not interested in lodging a bid for Chelsea's Kai Havertz. (Sport1)