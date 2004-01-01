Transfer rumours: Liverpool end Gavi interest; Tchouameni talks continue

Liverpool have ended their interest in Barcelona's teenage midfielder Gavi, who now appears ready to sign a long-term contract extension at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid will hold further talks with Monaco this week to thrash out a fee for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman is keen on a move to Santiago Bernabeu but Real are currently falling short of the Ligue 1 club's €80m valuation.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told Donny van de Beek, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, that he is in his plans for next season.

Nemanja Matic will reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract. The Serb has agreed a one-year deal.

Barcelona plan to wait for Mohamed Salah's contract to run out at Liverpool before pitching to bring him to Camp Nou. Xavi hopes to land the Egyptian on a free transfer and then pair him up with Robert Lewandowski, who wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Barcelona are also keen to replace veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets with emerging Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. The Catalan giants also like Wolves' Ruben Neves but there are concerns over how much a transfer may cost.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, but are yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League champions over a transfer fee.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't be joining Matic at the Stadio Olimpico as he's heading for Serie A rivals Inter on a free transfer.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also attracting the interest of Inter, with a season-long loan to San Siro a possibility.

Tottenham are readying a £20m bid for Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, who played a key role in Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League while on loan.

Benfica have told Manchester United they are not interested in taking on Andreas Pereira or Anthony Martial as part of any deal for prolific forward Darwin Nunez. Liverpool are also pushing to sign the Uruguayan, who was the subject of a late bid from West Ham in the January transfer window.

Chelsea remain in the box seat to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, another player out of contract this summer, on a free transfer. Paris Saint-Germain were interested but have now backed away from the negotiating table.

Moise Kean does not want to return to Everton despite Juventus trying to renegotiate the terms of his loan deal. The Italian scored five goals in Serie A last season and Max Allegri's side have an obligation to buy as it stands.

Leeds United look to have beaten Brentford to the signing of £10m-rated Red Bull Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen, with the Dane having previously worked under Jesse Marsch.