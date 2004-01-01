Transfer rumours: Liverpool eye Danjuma, Barcelona confident on Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe suddenly looks more likely to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain than join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Paul Pogba favours a move to former club Juventus if he is to walk away from Manchester United in June, although the Old Lady have financial concerns. It comes after recent reports suggesting that PSG are the first club to make an offer.

Liverpool have an eye on Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who scored his team’s winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Reds are considering long-term replacements for existing forwards but may not bid until 2023.

Barcelona believe they have a good chance of signing veteran Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has made clear his willingness to try a new challenge.

River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez is thought to be a target for heavyweight European trio Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter.

Memphis Depay could return to the Premier League in summer, with Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle all showing early interest in the Barcelona forward.

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has revealed that he likes Arsenal ‘a lot’ and has asked international teammates about the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked in recent months.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner could leave the club following recent talks between his agent and Serie A trio Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta.

Senior figures at Inter are ‘more open’ to Romelu Lukaku returning to the club from Chelsea, having sold him just last year.

Newcastle are interested in Brighton and Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but the Seagulls have no intention to sell the towering stopper.

Mainz defender Jerry St Juste is a potential summer target for Leicester, whose back-line has been ravaged by injuries and poor form this season.

