Transfer rumours: Liverpool eye Gavi, Benzema concerns over Haaland approach

Liverpool have been tipped to trigger the €50m (£42m) release clause of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, whom they have already been linked with this month. The Red could also offer more than double the 17-year-old’s current Camp Nou salary and a sizeable £8m signing bonus.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision about his immediate future despite reports at the end of January he had agreed a deal to join Real Madrid in the summer. The player has publicly insisted this week that he hasn’t decided nor will he talk with a direct rival – Paris Saint-Germain face Los Blancos in the Champions League in the upcoming first knockout round.

Reports in France have claimed that Karim Benzema has requested a meeting with Real president Florentino Perez in March over concerns that a summer approach for Erling Haaland could see the prolific veteran lose his place. He has previously been linked with PSG and Manchester City.

West Ham boss David Moyes has valued England star Declan Rice at over £100m. The midfielder is likely to be the subject of interest from a host of clubs this summer, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all long-term admirers.

Newcastle could make an ambitious approach for Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller. The 32-year-old will have just 12 months left on his contract at the end of this season.

The Magpies have also been linked with out of favour Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is looking to leave the club after losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale. Newcastle had wanted a goalkeeper in January but didn’t manage to get one.

Bayern Munich’s answer to the confirmation that Niklas Sule will join Borussia Dortmund in the summer could be to make an approach for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger. He is due to be a free agent at the end of the season but has so far been predominantly linked with Real Madrid.

That could be part of a wider domino effect as it is set to leave Chelsea in needed of at least one new centre-back. The Blues have longstanding interested in Jules Kounde, although it is claimed in Spain that he is also a summer target for Barcelona.

Leeds are expecting summer interest in Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier. Selling any of the trio could result in a big transfer fee to reinvest in the squad ahead of next season.

Diego Costa is still kicking and could resurrect his career in Turkey by joining Fenerbahce before their transfer deadline. However, Zenit St Petersburg and Krasnodar have also made offers that would see him head to Russia instead.