Transfer rumours: Liverpool favourites for Bellingham; Mbappe orders PSG to sign former teammate

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool are believed to be leading the chase to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keen. (Sky Sports Germany)

Arsenal could join Chelsea in the bidding to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, with Brighton valuing him at around £100m. The Blues had an offer worth just over half of that sum knocked back this month. (Evening Standard)

While Caicedo is on their radar, the midfielder at the top of Arsenal's wish list is Declan Rice, who could spurn interest from Real Madrid in order to join the Gunners. (El Nacional)

Manchester United are willing to rival Real Madrid and Tottenham for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, though it could cost €140m to sign him this summer. (RaiSport)

Tottenham have at long last agreed to pay Pedro Porro's €45m release clause and will communicate this in a meeting with Sporting CP on Wednesday. (Record)

Kylian Mbappe will instruct the PSG hierarchy to make a move for Bernardo Silva at the end of the season having previously played with him at Monaco. Barcelona have long held an interest in the Portugal star, too. (The Sun)

Juventus are open to letting Weston McKennie leave the club this window, with Arsenal and Leeds interested in a deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Anthony Gordon is nearing a move to Newcastle this month, with the Magpies pulling away from Chelsea in the race to sign the Everton winger. Eddie Howe's men would also like to take Hakim Ziyech off the Blues' hands. (Daily Telegraph)

However, Chelsea are likely to use Ziyech as a makeweight in one final attempt to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before next week's transfer deadline. (Calciomercatoweb)

Bayern Munich will not allow Ryan Gravenberch to leave on loan this month. The Dutchman joined the club in the summer from Ajax, turning down the chance to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but has struggled for game time at the Allianz Arena. (Sky Sports Germany)

Tottenham are set to complete the initial loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal before the weekend after hijacking his move from Everton. (Football Insider)