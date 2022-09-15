Transfer rumours: Liverpool lead Bellingham race; Ten Hag's January budget set

Liverpool are currently ahead of Manchester United in the chase for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Wolves' summer arrival Matheus Nunes is being eyed as an alternative.

While United are not expected to sign Bellingham ahead of their rivals, Erik ten Hag has been handed a £70m budget for the January transfer window. If Cristiano Ronaldo is sold, then that amount would increase.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed he turned down the chance to leave Chelsea in the summer, but he was happy to stay and fight for his place. Napoli had been reported with an interest.

Hakim Ziyech is another player who came close to departing Chelsea, and he is frustrated that moves to Ajax and Milan broke down.

Arsenal and Brentford have been joined by Newcastle United in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been turning heads in the Champions League this season.

PSG are expected to make another approach for Inter defender Milan Skriniar in January after they were unable to conclude a deal in the summer transfer window.

Moises Caicedo has admitted that it would be hard to reject a 'dream' move to Chelsea if the Blues came calling. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been eyeing the Ecuadorian.

Juventus are considering an approach for out-of-favour Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who has yet to feature for Los Blancos this season.

Donny van de Beek remains on the fringes of the Manchester United first team, and Inter are weighing up a January swoop for the Dutch midfielder.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has insisted he only wanted to succeed with his boyhood club after signing a new contract and rejecting the advances of several teams across Europe.

After receiving a call-up to the Germany national team, Armel Bella-Kotchap has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, just months after joining Southampton from Bochum.

Arsenal, Milan and Barcelona have all been keeping a watchful eye over Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who scored his first Champions League goal on Tuesday.

James Rodriguez has completed a free transfer to Olympiacos, reuniting with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo.

Danny Rose, who has been back coaching Tottenham's youth teams after leaving Watford on a free transfer, is closing in on a move to Greek side AEK Athens.