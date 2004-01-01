Transfer rumours: Liverpool & Man Utd in £30m battle; Tielemans future

Liverpool and Manchester United are both eyeing bids in excess of £30m in January for exciting Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

United have also been linked with a move for Leicester star Youri Tielemans, whose contract at the King Power Stadium is close to expiring. Newcastle and Arsenal are both interested.

Everton have opened contract talks with in-demand midfielder Anthony Gordon. Any fresh terms could be worth six times his current salary.

Milan Skriniar could join Real Madrid once his contract expires next summer in a similar fashion to Antonio Rudiger. The Inter defender was touted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain all summer.

Jude Bellingham remains courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea.

If Liverpool fail to sign Bellingham, they could turn to Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes as an alternative.

Moises Caicedo is keen to follow Graham Potter to Chelsea if the promising starlet were to leave Brighton.

Barcelona are interested in taking Diogo Dalot to Camp Nou from Manchester United following his impressive start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

Out of form Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to fall upwards into a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Wolves remain in contact with free agent defender Jason Denayer, who left Lyon this summer and has previously played for Celtic and Sunderland on loan.

Chelsea sporting director target Christoph Freund initially held talks with the club over a potential transfer of 19-year-old prospect Benjamin Sesko.