Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea are continuing contract talks with Mason Mount, but they have yet to reach an agreement and a number of top European clubs are monitoring the situation. Liverpool and Juventus are just two sides interested in the midfielder should he become available. (Guardian)

Another midfielder on Liverpool's radar is Jude Bellingham, with the Reds optimistically hoping that they can agree a transfer during the January window. (Football Insider)

Leicester City are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Youri Tielemans to prevent him leaving on a free transfer when his current deal expires in the summer. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been linked with a move. (Daily Mail)

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he turned down an offer to join a club in Saudi Arabia earlier this year as he had no desire to leave Manchester United at that time. (Talk TV)

Tottenham have joined Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Sporting CP wing-back Pedro Porro, who they faced earlier this season in the Champions League. (Jornal de Noticias)

Erling Haaland's agent has revealed that his camp have a 'plan' in place for his career. Despite only just joining Manchester City in the summer, he has already been touted with a move to Real Madrid in the future. (Marca)

Hakim Ziyech is hoping to leave Chelsea in January and will use the World Cup as a chance to impress suitors, holding out for a move to AC Milan. (Calcio Mercato)

Arsenal are considering a cut-price deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in January, though the France midfielder has already admitted he is happy in Turin and has no regrets about rejecting a Premier League move to Manchester United back in the summer. (Calcio Mercato)

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has revealed that he is willing to leave the club 'for free' as he waits to see whether they will open fresh contract talks. (Flow Sport Club)

Arsenal are ready to battle with Chelsea to sign Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries, who has previously been wanted by Manchester United too. (Calcio Mercato)