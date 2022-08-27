Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham agreement; Why Chelsea turned down Ronaldo

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Jude Bellingham over a future transfer and could move to bring the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in as early as January if their injury crisis continues to take its toll.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has threatened to walk out on the club if those in charge go over his head to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel spoke to former United interim boss Ralf Rangnick about bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer but was warned against doing so by the Austrian, who believed his lack of pressing would be detrimental to Chelsea's side.

The Blues are also looking at terminating the contract of midfielder Ross Barkley, who is not attracting any significant interest heading towards the end of the transfer window.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has confessed he wanted to leave the club earlier this summer and has not ruled out a departure in the coming days, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all interested.

Antony has gone on strike at Ajax in the hope of forcing through a move to Man Utd. He has refused to play in Sunday's trip to Utrecht.

The left-back merry-go-round will send Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest, with the La Liga side expected to bring in Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon in place of the Brazilian.

Fabian Ruiz's move from Napoli to PSG is all but done. A fee of €22m, plus €3m in add-ons, has already been agreed and it is now simply a case of figuring out the nature of the payment instalments.

There are no plans for Real Madrid to replace Marco Asensio if the winger leaves the club this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti confident the squad is strong enough to cope without him.

Leading the chance for Asensio's signature are Arsenal, who have moved ahead of Man Utd and Tottenham.

Barcelona's delay in striking a deal for Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth could prove costly as the Argentine's release clause has now risen from €42m to €54.6m.

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez has been identified as a key target for Manchester City in 2023. The Premier League champions, along with Real Madrid, considered moving for the midfielder this summer but opted against it.

2023 could also see a move to Bayern Munich for Frenkie de Jong. The German side believe Barcelona are asking too much for an immediate sale but plan to move for him in future once his price tag drops.

Juventus are still planning to loan out young midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who will be allowed to move to Monza once Leandro Paredes' move from PSG is finalised.