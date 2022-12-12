Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Fernandez agreement; Dembele on PSG radar

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Benfica over a deal to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (La Capital)

Fernandez is an alternative option for Real Madrid, who are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham instead. (Sport)

Arsenal are the favourites to land Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who is expected to receive offers from PSG, Man Utd and Aston Villa in the January transfer window. (Marca)

Leicester City are expecting one final attempt from Arsenal to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans next month before his contract expires and he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (The Mirror)

Another Foxes midfielder, James Maddison, has emerged as a 'top target' for Liverpool in the January transfer window. A fee of £60m would be enough to get a deal done. (Fichajes)

France winger Ousmane Dembele has returned to the wish list of Paris Saint-Germain, who are watching his contract talks with Barcelona with a very keen eye. (El Nacional)

Rafael Leao is unwilling to renew his AC Milan contract and has concerns that the Serie A side can match his financial demands, amid significant interest from Chelsea. (Sky Germany)

RB Leipzig are expecting a bidding war for centre-back Josko Gvardiol and the biggest offer they have received to date is from Manchester City, who have vowed to pay in excess of £85m for the Croatia World Cup star. (Foot Mercato)

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to land Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer when his Man City contract expires in the summer. (Defensa Central)

Man Utd and Aston Villa are giving serious consideration to signing Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon, who started for Spain at the World Cup. (Fichajes)

It comes as Juventus have established an interest in signing Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez at the end of the season. (Calciomercatoweb)

Tottenham have registered an interest in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer next summer. (Football Insider)

Sergio Busquets had been prepared to leave Barcelona in 2023 but is now open to signing an extension if the right offer arrives. (Mundo Deportivo)

Following the season-ending injury to Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich will take a closer look at Under-19 goalkeeper Tom Ritzy Hulsmann, who has already impressed manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Bild)

Real Madrid are concerned about losing 20-year-old centre-back Rafa Marin when his contract expires in the summer. Chelsea and PSG are both interested in signing the Spaniard. (Sport)