Transfer rumours: Liverpool's 'Gerrard' promise to Bellingham; Chelsea bid for Caicedo

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, attempting to convince the Borussia Dortmund star to move to Anfield by offering to make him the 'next Steven Gerrard'. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea have seen a £55m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected. (The Athletic)

Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all included on a nine-man transfer list for Newcastle. (The Telegraph)

Chelsea have made an enquiry for midfielder Yves Bissouma, though have received little encouragement back from Spurs. A deal would send Hakim Ziyech from Stamford Bridge to north London. (The Telegraph)

Bournemouth 23-year-old Jaidon Anthony is being considered by Arsenal for a January move. Anthony previously played for the Gunners' academy. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have returned to Roma to chase a deal for Nicolo Zaniolo on loan, with the Serie A side considering letting the Italy international leave. (Daily Mail)

Milan Skriniar has rejected a recent contract offer from Inter as he keeps his options until the summer, when he'll become a free agent. (Sky Italia)

Spurs have received loan interest in Djed Spence from Southampton and Lyon. (Daily Mail)

Arthur Melo is attempting to leave Liverpool this month to secure a more favourable loan move. His representatives are working on a return to Brazil with Palmeiras one such interested club. (Canal do Facincani)