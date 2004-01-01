Transfer rumours: Lukaku to fight for Chelsea spot, Man City leading Haaland race

Romelu Lukaku remains determined to fight for his spot at Chelsea despite being linked with a move to former club Inter.

Manchester City are leading clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle in their bid to bring in Jonathan David from Lille. The north London club have also made a new approach for Real Sociedad youngster Alexander Isak.

Tottenham remain confident Antonio Conte will stay at the club as manager, though his public outburst after their defeat to Burnley has prompted concern from a number of his players.

Matt Targett says he is "focusing on the here and now" amid talk of a permanent move to Newcastle from Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta claimed Alexandre Lacazette is "playing like he wants to stay" following the striker's match-winning performance for Arsenal against Wolves on Thursday.

Chelsea have ruled out the prospect of signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry and are instead focused on Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The agent of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez says he is "happy" at the club despite rumours of a move to Manchester United or Barcelona.

Newcastle remain interested in a move for Duvan Zapata, despite failing to sign him in January. The Magpies are also targeting defender Jason Denayer and forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down another contract proposition from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of his expected summer move to Real Madrid.

Neymar has revealed he could have signed for Real Madrid as a child, but he got homesick.

Manchester United have ramped up their interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been impressed with Xavi's start to life as their manager and plan to back him with new signings in the summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta in their sights.

