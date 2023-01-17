Transfer rumours: Maguire offered Man Utd exit route; Barcelona's Gundogan interest

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be offered the chance to leave the club in January by West Ham, with the Irons interested in a loan deal for the England defender. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool's summer window priorities are to sign midfielders Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and Matheus Nunes from Wolves. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have joined London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign want-away Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, though he is currently valued at £25m by the Seagulls. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have also made contact with Bayer Leverkusen regarding winger Moussa Diaby as their search for a Mykhaylo Mudryk alternative goes on, though the Bundesliga side are currently reluctant to sell the France international. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are looking into a swap deal involving Memphis Depay and Inter forward Joaquin Correa. However, the Dutchman would prefer to join Atletico Madrid. (Gerard Romero)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more!

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Looking ahead to the summer, Barcelona are also eyeing Ilkay Gundogan when his contract with Manchester City runs out at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are at risk of losing Alejandro Garnacho as contract talks rumble on, with Real Madrid and Juventus keeping tabs on negotiations. (Independent)

Ferran Torres and Raphinha have both told Barcelona that they have no desire to leave the club amid links to Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. The England midfielder spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Selhurst Park. (Sky Sports)

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is wanted by Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Al Nassr. He had previously been linked with a winter move to Bayern Munich. (The Athletic)