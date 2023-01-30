Transfer rumours: Maguire receives loan offer; Liverpool target Kante

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Harry Maguire was offered the chance to join Inter on loan for the rest of the 2022/23 season during the last few days of the January transfer window, but knocked back their advances. (Daily Star)

Bernardo Silva could join Joao Cancelo in leaving Manchester City on deadline day. The full-back is heading to Bayern Munich on an initial loan, while the midfielder has admirers at Barcelona and PSG. (Pedro Almeida)

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho should they fail with a third bid for Brighton's Moises Caicedo. (The Athletic)

Barcelona will make a bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day. The Morocco World Cup star was previously linked to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. (Gerard Romero)

With a limited budget remaining, Barcelona could also look to re-sign former winger Alexis Sanchez before the deadline. (SPORT)

N'Golo Kante has emerged as a summer target for Liverpool as they look to overhaul their midfield. The Frenchman's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (El Nacional)

Pedro Porro has revealed he missed Sporting training on Monday as his mind was focused on securing a transfer to Tottenham. He arrived in London overnight. (CNN Portugal)

Elsewhere at Spurs, Djed Spence will undergo a medical at Rennes this morning ahead of a six-month loan deal. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Hakim Ziyech has arrived in Paris to undergo a PSG medical ahead of his loan move from Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

Weston McKennie's loan move from Juventus to Leeds United will be made permanent for around £35m should he make 10 appearances for them this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Real Madrid star Isco will sign for Bundesliga high-flyers Union Berlin on a free transfer after his contract at Sevilla was terminated. (Sky Sports Germany)

Tottenham may make one last push to bring in a centre-back before the transfer deadline. Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie has been heavily linked with them in recent days. (The Times)

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos will join Norwich City on loan for the remainder of the season after finding game time hard to come by in his first six months in English football. (Daily Express)