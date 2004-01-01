Transfer rumours: Maguire to leave Man Utd; Arsenal make Mudryk bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have told Harry Maguire that he is free to leave the club in January, with Leicester and two more Premier League sides ready to move for the centre-back. United value him at €30m. (Rudy Galetti)

The Red Devils are 'crazy' about Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez but will have to fend off interest from both Liverpool and Manchester City, who have also watched the Argentine in action recently. (Record)

Arsenal have lodged a firm offer with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. A bid of €60m is on the table and has not yet been turned down. (Mirko Di Natale)

Palmeiras sensation Endrick has visited Chelsea's training ground alongside his family as the Blues look to convince the 16-year-old to make the move to Stamford Bridge over fellow suitors Real Madrid. (The Times)

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January. The Dutchman wants to leave and has also attracted interest from Juventus. (Adrian Sanchez)

On the other side of Manchester, City are prepared to make a move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in 2023. Valued at £105m, the Portugal international is also wanted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. (Rudy Galetti)

PSG are also keen on Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, with a January loan bid expected to arrive. (Le Parisien)

Jose Mourinho wants Roma to sign a new right-back and has Barcelona's Hector Bellerin and Man Utd's Diogo Dalot at the top of his wish list. (Calciomercato)

Xavi is open to parting with Bellerin in 2023 and has made a new right-back Barcelona's top priority. Dalot is also on his list, as are Arnau Martinez and Wilfried Singo.

Tottenham have held preliminary talks with the agent of Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij, who was expecting to be offered a new contract by the Serie A side but is now looking at a possible exit. (Football Insider)

Leaving Spurs could be right-back Emerson Royal, who has emerged as Juventus' top target for the January transfer window. (Rudy Galetti)

Benjamin Pavard has admitted he is open to leaving Bayern Munich in the summer. The Frenchman, who is out of contract in 2024, has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and Man Utd. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid want a new left-back next summer and are looking at former academy gem Fran Garcia. The 23-year-old left to join Rayo Vallecano in 2021. (Fichajes)