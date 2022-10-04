Transfer rumours: Man City fight to keep Haaland; Liverpool interested in Musiala

Manchester City are trying to tie Erling Haaland down to a fresh contract which removes the nine-figure release clause in his current deal. The Norway international is said to be eyeing a move to Real Madrid in the next few years. (Mundo Deportivo)

The Premier League champions would also like to add Bukayo Saka to their ranks, but he has reached an agreement in principle over a new contract at Arsenal. (Football Insider)

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has revealed his admiration of Milan forward Rafael Leao and has refused to rule out a move for him. (Official)

Milan make the trip to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League officials, and Rossoneri officials could use it as a chance to discuss potential deals for Trevoh Chalobah and Christian Pulisic. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are hesitant over letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the January transfer window contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting they would be open to his departure. However, the Red Devils could refuse to trigger an extension clause in his contract and let him leave on a free next summer. (Daily Mirror)

One player United are open to moving on is Donny van de Beek, who has recently been sounded out as a target by Inter. (Fichajes)

Liverpool are admirers of Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala, but it is highly unlikely that he will depart the Allianz Arena any time in the near future. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal are hoping to bolster their midfield ranks in January, and remain keen on Brazilian duo Danilo and Douglas Luiz. (Fabrizio Romano)

Torino wing-back Wilfried Singo is on Barcelona's list of long-term targets, while he is still being watched by the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. (Sport)

Lionel Messi is expected to make his return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain next summer, though the specifics of such a transaction have not been ironed out. (Telemundo Deportes)