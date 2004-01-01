Transfer rumours: Man City pushed on Haaland, PSG rival Barcelona for Lewandowski

Manchester City are being pushed for a response over their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with his current club Borussia Dortmund keen to clarify the player's future and find a replacement as his release clause deadline looms.

Paris Saint-Germain could line up Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, should the Frenchman seal a move to Real Madrid as expected.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could be prepared to offer the Pole a long-term contract to tempt him to Camp Nou, with a three-year deal being touted despite the fact he is 33 years old.

The Blaugrana may face a fight to keep hold of young midfielder Gavi, who is said to have been sounded out by Liverpool over a summer move.

The Reds are also planning to offer key man Sadio Mane a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in 12 months' time.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette appears likely to leave the club in the summer, with a return to Lyon a possibility. The Frenchman has admitted that he is in contact with "lots of clubs" with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch and Lille wide man Edon Zhegrova, with head coach Mikel Arteta looking to add some strength in depth.

The north Londoners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of one of their targets, however, with Inter entering the race for RB Leipzig creator-in-chief Christopher Nkunku.

There is an acceptance at Wolves that they may have to sell star midfielder Ruben Neves, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barça in the past.

Newcastle will reignite their interest in young Ligue 1 hitman Hugo Ekitike in the coming months, although they may face stiff competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund.