Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester City are ready to offer Jack Grealish to AC Milan as part of a swap deal to sign Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who is also a target for Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid's priority for 2023 is striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has decided he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Liverpool. (Goal)

Permanent transfers are not an option for Manchester United in January but the Red Devils are preparing a loan offer to sign Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata. (ESPN)

Man Utd are looking ahead to the summer with their transfer business and, alongside Tottenham, have opened talks with Rennes over a deal for forward Martin Terrier. (Media Foot)

Following the latest injury setback for Reece James, Chelsea have ramped up their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic ahead of the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are also ready to battle Real Madrid for the signing of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who could leave Italy in 2023. (Inter Live)

Leaving Chelsea could be midfielder Jorginho, who is wanted by Newcastle United in January. (Daily Mail)

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is entering the final 18 months of his contract. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham have lodged a €15m bid for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who has failed to convince Xavi of his worth to the Blaugrana and would be free to leave for the right price. (Alfredo Martinez)

Juventus have offered goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to Aston Villa in exchange for World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez, but the Poland international is not interested in a move to Villa Park. (Calciomercatoweb)

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Monaco over the return of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel have hit a wall, with the German unimpressed with the lack of assurances over his long-term future following Manuel Neuer's eventual return from injury. (L'Equipe)

PSG have asked right-back Achraf Hakimi to try and lure fellow Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat to Paris. Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on the Fiorentina midfielder. (Tuttomercatoweb)