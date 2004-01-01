Transfer rumours: Man City's Haaland agreement, Real Madrid eye Rudiger

Manchester City have agreed terms with Erling Haaland over a £500,000-per-week contract, with the club prepared to trigger his £63m release clause at Borussia Dortmund and sign the striker within the next fortnight.

Real Madrid decided against a move for the Norwegian as his bumper contract would have disrupted their wage structure, and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is firmly in their sights.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been keeping an eye on Chelsea's flying full-back Reece James. Scouts have watched him multiple times this season alone. Real are also continuing their pursuit of Blues centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract in June.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real attacker Marco Asensio, who is said to have priced himself out of a move to AC Milan.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes the club must emulate rivals Liverpool in the transfer market to avoid more years in the wilderness.

Juventus are keen to take United midfielder Paul Pogba back on a free transfer, but they will face competition from PSG.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has emerged as a summer transfer target for West Ham - whom he impressed against at the weekend.

Ajax are holding out for €30m for prodigious midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is a target for Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians feel that figure is too high for a player out of contract in 2023.

RB Leipzig workhorse Konrad Laimer is another target for Die Roten, but a move for his teammate Christopher Nkunku is unlikely. Meanwhile, Bayern are said to have tied up a deal for another Ajax man in Noussair Mazraoui, although Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck will not be moving to the Allianz Arena.

Rumoured Liverpool target Serge Gnabry is in talks over a new contract at Bayern, but the club do not want to give the wide man a significant pay rise after months of talks.

PSG will let three Argentina internationals leave the club this summer. The door is open to midfielder Leandro Paredes and striker Mauro Icardi, while winger Angel Di Maria has already sealed a move away.