Transfer rumours: Man City's Mbappe stance; Liverpool tracking Nkunku

There are no financial obstacles preventing Manchester City from partnering Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe, who wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain despite signing a new contract in the summer. (MARCA)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku and could make a move if his proposed transfer to Chelsea stalls. (The Sun)

Manchester United have made an enquiry over the signing of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez but face competition from PSG. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid could move for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as they look to bolster their options at left back. (MARCA)

Atletico Madrid will look to rival Chelsea next summer to sign Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard when he is out of contract. (The Mirror)

Contract talks between Everton and star winger Anthony Gordon have stalled as the player's camp want wages in the region of £100,000 a week to reflect his performances and also the £60m price tag that was placed on him during the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

Declan Rice currently has no intention of signing a new contract with West Ham despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider)

Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch Rafael Leao during AC Milan's recent Champions League clash with Chelsea. (The Mirror)