Transfer rumours: Man Utd chase Nunez & Tielemans, Arsenal want Luiz

Manchester United had scouts out watching Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on Tuesday night. The prolific Uruguayan was the subject of a failed £50m bid from West Ham during the January transfer window.

Youri Tielemans remains on United's midfield shortlist despite Leicester's poor domestic form. The Belgian has been monitored for the best part of a year and is a target alongside Declan Rice.

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is a regular starter at Villa Park but Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his central options ahead of a potential return to European competition.

Chelsea have offered Antonio Rudiger close to £200,000-per-week to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge. The German's current deal runs out at the end of the season and he's already received pre-contract offers from Real Madrid and PSG.

Newcastle target Sven Botman could be heading to AC Milan this summer. The 22-year-old's representatives are set to meet with the Italian giants to discuss a potential transfer to San Siro.

PSG could revive their interest in former loanee Moise Kean, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Everton. The Italian spent last season on loan at Parc des Princes before moving back to his homeland.

Brighton are likely to receive renewed interest in midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. A £35m bid from Aston Villa was rejected during the January transfer window, but they, Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to do a deal.

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose says 'honest' talks are being held with Erling Haaland about his future. The 21-year-old Norwegian is wanted by every big club around the world and has previously claimed that BVB are 'putting pressure' on him to decide his next move.

Anthony Martial claims that Juventus and Barcelona wanted to sign him in January, but his 'priority' was joining title-chasing Sevilla on loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay could be leaving the club this summer after just one season. The Dutchman was signed from Lyon by former boss Ronald Koeman but saw the club bring in Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore in the winter window.

Juventus manager Max Allegri says Arthur has a new lease of life after a January loan move to Arsenal fell through.

The Premier League's 'big six' are chasing Reims teenage striker Hugo Ekitike ahead of a potential summer move. The 19-year-old rejected the chance to join Newcastle in January because of their precarious position in the league.

Legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now 44 years old, would 'seriously consider' a move to MLS.