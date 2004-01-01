Transfer rumours: Man Utd chasing Mbappe; Klopp ready to terminate Arthur loan

Manchester United will look to bring Kylian Mbappe in from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 if the forward chooses to walk away from the final year of his contract.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has warned Mbappe that he has missed his chance to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has privately told those close to him that he does not want the Frenchman anymore.

Before that, however, United and PSG may do business over Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils are confident of extending the striker's contract but PSG continue to push with his representatives over a future transfer.

Manchester City are keen to join the race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Milan director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that he rejected an informal offer from Chelsea earlier this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool coaching staff have been shocked by Arthur's poor performances in training and are already discussing terminating his loan from Juventus in January. Scouts have been instructed to find a replacement.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been identified as Erik ten Hag's preferred replacement for David de Gea at Man Utd.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss the fallout from the summer transfer window, Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, Chelsea's midfield issues, Antony's suitability at Man Utd and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Newcastle are readying a £17m bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the hope that they can land his signature in January before he becomes a free agent. Arsenal are focused on signing him for free.

The Gunners also want Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio on a free transfer next summer but will have to fight off competition from Liverpool.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted he would not turn down the chance to follow former manager Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Antonio Conte is delaying talks over his future at Tottenham until he learns what former employers Juventus have planned for Massimiliano Allegri. The latter is under serious pressure in Turin and Conte would jump at the chance to return.

Having finally secured a new contract for young midfielder Gavi, Barcelona's next priorities will be to renew the deals of two more La Masia graduates, goalkeepers Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas.

Bayern Munich made a late plea to sign Gavi before he extended his contract but were quickly told the midfielder had no plans to leave Camp Nou.