Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, who has a release clause the equivalent of £38m. (Mirror)

Barcelona have an eye on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, with a view to trying secure a pre-transfer agreement for the summer once he enters the final portion his contract next month. But it depends how the Frenchman recovers from injury. (SPORT)

Arsenal and Chelsea are showing interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. (TeamTalk)

Manchester United were willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave as early as August, but ‘multiple clubs’ rejected the chance to sign him on heavily reduced wages of £80,000 per week. (The Athletic)

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmio is a rumoured target for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and enters the final six months of his contract in three weeks. (Mirror)

Alexis Mac Allister has impressed with both Brighton and Argentina this season and is now rumoured to be a target for Tottenham, Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes)

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. (Jeunesfooteux)

Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle are all in the race to sign Chris Rigg from Sunderland. The 15-year-old has been compared to Jordan Henderson. (Daily Star)

On the subject of 15-year-olds at Championship clubs, Manchester City are said to have reached an agreement to sign Kylan Midwood from Sheffield United. (Sheffield Star)

Tottenham could meet a £39m release clause to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. (Express)

Tottenham may move for Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij in January, with the Netherlands international potentially available only a few months before his contact expires. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are the ‘top candidate’ to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter. The Slovakian is out of contract at San Siro in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus and Inter are monitoring Roma defender Chris Smalling, another Serie A centre-back currently due to become a free agent in a few months. (Sky Sport Italy)

Wages demands could see AC Milan end their interest in Chelsea winger and Morocco World Cup star Hakim Ziyech, although the Rossoneri are keeping an eye on striker Armando Broja. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich are still thought to be keen to secure Lucas Hernandez to a new contract, despite the defender ruled out for the long-term because of an ACL injury at the World Cup. (Bayern Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain have been begged to sign Morocco captain Sofyan Amrabat…by his brother, the former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat. (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund will resist January interest from Barcelona in full-back Thomas Meunier. (SPORT)

However, Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro has been tipped to leave Dortmund in the summer. (Ruhr Nachrichten)