Transfer rumours: Man Utd confident on Kane and Rice, Lukaku future

Manchester United are confident of signing their preferred transfer targets this summer even if they fail to secure a place in the Champions League. Tottenham striker Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice are among the players they are keen on.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is in no rush to decide his long-term future despite recent criticism over his performances at Stamford Bridge. Reports in Italy, however, suggest he's already been in contact with Inter about a move back to San Siro.

Chelsea and PSG are leading the race to sign contract rebel Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer.

Inter are among a number of leading European sides interested in signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has less than 18 months left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract in the summer, is open to joining Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Eden Hazard could make a sensational return to Chelsea on a season-long loan from Real Madrid. The Belgian made 352 appearances for the Blues during a seven-year spell in west London but has featured just 65 times for Real in three seasons.

Arsenal continue to face strong competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The 22-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite scoring just four La Liga goals this season.

Isak is being targeted as Barcelona's 'Plan B' if they are unable to lure Erling Haaland to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona have offered Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year contract with the option of an extra year.

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could leave the club after just a single season, with Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa all keen on the 31-year-old Dutchman.

West Ham face competition from Atalanta, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen for Lille winger Jonathan Bamba, while they also remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Newcastle will listen to offers for Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron when the summer transfer window opens. The Magpies will also renew their interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos after a January transfer broke down.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Jack Wilshere will "100%" return to the Emirates Stadium - but in a coaching capacity rather than as a player. The 30-year-old joined Danish side AGF Aarhus earlier in the week until the end of the season.

Inter Miami and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain is keen to see Lionel Messi join him in MLS before the end of his career.