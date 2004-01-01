Transfer rumours: Man Utd consider Fati; Man City want Saka

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Ansu Fati. Barcelona are currently reluctant to entertain any bids for the winger, but their stance could change if his form dips over the coming months. (AS)

With Ilkay Gundogan continually linked with a free transfer to Barcelona this summer, Manchester City are preparing to replace the German with Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister. (Fichajes)

Lionel Messi and PSG will sit down to try and thrash out a new contract in the coming weeks after failing to agree terms on a fresh deal over the winter. (Fabrizio Romano)

Matt Doherty's free transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid on deadline came as a shock to all parties as well as the Irishman's former Spurs teammates. The deal was meant to be a loan, but Spurs only realised they had already exhausted their international loans with hours of the window remaining, meaning the transfer had to be a permanent one. (The Athletic)

Galatasaray have reached out to Naby Keita to inform him of their interest in a summer deal. His Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. (A Spor)

FIFA were willing to approve Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential return to Barcelona last month from Chelsea, but La Liga blocked the deal due to La Blaugrana's precarious financial situation. (AS)

Arsenal want to quickly tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract amid interest from title rivals Manchester City. (TalkSPORT)

Bayern Munich have told Barcelona they will have to pay €30m to sign Benjamin Pavard from them this summer. (Sport1)

Manchester United are set to battle PSG for striker Victor Osimhen in the summer. Napoli have warned that they will not sell the Nigerian for less than €90m. (ESPN)

Tottenham were looking to bring in Gerard Deulofeu from Udinese last month, but he suffered a knee injury that scuppered the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)