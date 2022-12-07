Transfer rumours; Man Utd eye Portuguese wonderkid; Arsenal's Dumfries play





90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are tracking 18-year-old Portuguese full back Joao Moreira with the view of a future move. (Globo)

Arsenal have proposed a player-plus-cash deal with Inter for wing back Denzel Dumfries which would see Takehiro Tomiyasu depart. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are rumoured to have made a swap deal with Bayern Munich involving Kingsley Coman and Christian Pulisic. (Sport)

Marco Verratti has agreed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain which will see the Italy international remain in France until 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are ready to match Palmeiras' £62m asking price for 16-year-old Endrick, who is now expected to move to the Bernabeu in July 2024. (Goal)

Jude Bellingham's management have told Real Madrid that Liverpool are leading the race for the Borussia Dortmund and England star's signature in the summer. (Bild)

AC Milan could look to rival Barcelona for winger Gabriel Martinelli if they decide to sell Rafael Leao in the winter. (Calciomercato)

Milan have also been linked with an incredibly ambitious swoop for £100m Manchester City winger Jack Grealish (Calciomercato).

Tottenham remain linked with Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who could still be sold for up to €18m even after recent claims that a potential had collapsed. (Corriere Bergamo)

Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Sean Walsh, Ali Rampling and Brian Goldfarb to look back on the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click to download or listen to the episode in full!

Bayern Munich are happy with Jamal Musiala and plan to offer the teenager a new contract. (Bild)

Liverpool have offered a new deal to forward Roberto Firmino, whose current contract expires next summer. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are considering a move for Jadon Sancho, who has struggled to make an impact since joining Manchester United last year. (Calciomercato)