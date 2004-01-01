Transfer rumours: Man Utd focused on Gakpo; Real Madrid chase Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United are prepared to prioritise a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo after seeing another bid for Ajax's Antony rejected.

The Red Devils also have interest in Napoli duo Hirving Lozano and Eljif Elmas, while Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco has been identified as a potential target as well.

United will focus on attackers once they have finalised a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, with Los Blancos keen to reinvest the £60m raised from his sale in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes.

Chelsea are also looking for a new forward and have their sights set on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Barcelona. The 33-year-old is seen as a stop-gap signing while Chelsea scout a long-term option like RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku or AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth, whose current employers are already looking for potential replacements for the Argentine.

Foyth's former club, Tottenham, are struggling to offload midfielder Harry Winks after Everton manager Frank Lampard opted against making a move for the 26-year-old.

The Toffees have also identified Adnan Januzaj as their preferred replacement for Chelsea target Anthony Gordon. Januzaj is currently a free agent and is holding out for a return to the Premier League.

Inter are among the sides to have expressed an interest in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. The Blues are prepared to loan him out but have already ruled out a permanent departure from Stamford Bridge.

Leroy Sane has been relegated to Bayern Munich's B-team in training, encouraging Liverpool that a late deal could be struck.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also wants a new midfielder before the window closes and is keen on Sheffield United's Sander Berge, who would be available for around £25m.

Ligue 1 side Nice are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign Nicolas Pepe on loan, with Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo their preferred backup option.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has been told he is free to leave Arsenal this summer by manager Mikel Arteta, who was not impressed with the Belgian during his debut year with the Gunners.

Tottenham's attempts to sign Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo have been dealt a blow after manager Jose Mourinho held face-to-face talks with the club's ownership to plead for them to ignore offers for the Italian.

Talks will soon be held between Juventus and Sassuolo over the sale of centre-back Daniele Rugani, but the Bianconeri would need to find a new defender before they authorised his exit.

Paris Saint-Germain have lodged a £59m bid for Bernardo Silva but Manchester City have laughed it off and are refusing to sell.