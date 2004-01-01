Transfer rumours: Man Utd give up on De Jong; Saka to sign new Arsenal contract

Manchester United are ready to admit defeat in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this window, but are expected to try and sign him again in the near future.

The Red Devils confirmed an agreement is in place to sign Antony on Tuesday, while they will not make a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who is attracting interest from Everton, Leeds United and Southampton.

United are looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before Thursday's deadline, with former club Crystal Palace interested. Shifting the 24-year-old would see Erik ten Hag's side accelerate talks for Barcelona's Sergino Dest.

Bukayo Saka has revealed he expects to sign a new contract at Arsenal despite being linked with Manchester City and Liverpool. The 20-year-old has been named the Gunners' player of the season for the last two campaigns and has become an England regular.

Chelsea are looking to jump the queue in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, with the Blues willing to pay €90m in order to secure the services of the Croatian from the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Blues are also hopeful of completing a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this window, while Marcos Alonso is expected to head the other way to Barcelona as part of a separate deal.

Juventus are set to complete the signing of Leandro Paredes from PSG despite late interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for another midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is also hoping to recruit a winger, with Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Mykhaylo Mudryk of interest to the Gunners.

On his way out of the Emirates Stadium is Hector Bellerin, who could be granted permission to leave on a free transfer. Former club Barcelona are interested in the right-back if they are unable to conclude a deal for Villarreal's Juan Foyth.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool's search to bring in a new midfielder is ongoing, while he has alluded to their failed pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this summer, with the Frenchman instead signing for Real Madrid.

Harry Winks' loan from Tottenham to Sampdoria includes an optional €25m purchase clause. Sergio Reguilon's move to Atletico Madrid is a dry loan, however.

Fulham's hopes of signing Justin Kluivert hang in the balance after he was denied a work permit. The Cottagers are looking at ways to circumnavigate the issue.

Wilfried Zaha has admitted that Crystal Palace feels like a 'family' amid ongoing speculation over a potential move to Chelsea.