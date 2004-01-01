Transfer rumours: Man Utd join Danjuma race, Darwin Nunez asking price

Manchester United sent scouts to see Villarreal beat Bayern Munich in midweek to watch Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutchman – who is also a target for Liverpool – would have impressed his suitors, scoring the only goal in his side's 1-0 win.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have offered Kylian Mbappe a huge pay packet to remain in the French capital. Although the player wants to join Real Madrid, he may be tempted by the £125m over two seasons on offer.

Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez, who is wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd, West Ham and Tottenham, would cost £67m this summer.

United are planning a big clearout in the summer with up to six players being told they have no future under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong and Lee Grant could all be shipped off when their contracts expire.

Brazil want Pep Guardiola to succeed Tite as manager and they are prepared to offer him a bumper contract to make it happen.

Newcastle and West Ham are eyeing up a summer move for Union Berlin stiker Taiwo Awoniyi. The former Liverpool man has registered 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Arsenal are considering strengthening at the back by bringing in Aston Villa central defender Ezri Konsa. Meanwhile, Real Betis are eager to turn Hector Bellerin's loan switch into a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Wolves are planning for life without the long-serving Ruben Neves with Sporting CP's Joao Palhinha being identified as his potential successor.

Eddie Nketiah should have Premier League clubs chasing him this summer when his Arsenal contract expires. This morning, both Brighton and Leeds have been credited with an interest.

It's not all good news for Seagulls supporters though, with Aston Villa said to be eyeing up their midfield dynamo Yves Bissouma.

Newcastle are linked with an audacious move for Juventus' Paulo Dybala, who is leaving Turin at the end of the season. Chelsea and Inter have also been strongly linked.

Bayern Munich hot-shot Robert Lewandowski will demand a three-year contract if he is to join Barcelona this summer.

Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal has revealed that Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in signing him this summer. He has endured a frustrating first season in English football.

Lastly, Man Utd want Marcus Rashford to remain at Old Trafford this summer. Should he decide to move on, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation.