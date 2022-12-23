Transfer rumours: Man Utd lead Fernandez race; Arsenal & Chelsea eye Garnacho

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring contract talks between Manchester United and young winger Alejandro Garnacho, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season. (Fichajes)

Manchester City are determined to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and believe the England star will snub Real Madrid and Liverpool to make a £100m transfer possible. (The Sun)

Sticking with expensive midfielders, Manchester United have moved ahead of both Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, with the Red Devils ready to trigger his €120m release clause to try get a deal done quickly. (UOL Esporte)

Man Utd also believe they can finally land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in the summer, but believe the Catalan side are trying to increase his value by publicly insisting he is not for sale. (Sport)

Chelsea could be prepared to offload Inter target Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season after being underwhelmed by his performances in his debut season. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in January, with the two Premier League sides leading the charge for his signature on a six-month loan deal. (Daily Record)

Joan Laporta is a massive fan of Joao Felix as well and wants to bring the Portugal international, who was involved in talks over a swap deal for Antoine Griezmann in the past, to Barcelona as soon as possible. (David Bernabeu Reverter)

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Marco Asensio, who is approaching the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid. (Sport)

Bayern Munich have reached out to the agent of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as they look to prepare for life without the injured Manuel Neuer. (Media Foot)

Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, two years after leaving the academy. (AS)

Juventus are expected to have a clear run at signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich after Barcelona dropped their interest in favour of pursuing Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier. (Calciomercato.it)

Rennes are considering sending centre-back Joe Rodon back to Tottenham after he lost his place in the team. The Welshman is on a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent, but Rennes could terminate their deal half way through. (Stade Rennais Online)