Transfer rumours: Man Utd mass exodus, Milan consider Lukaku

Manchester United could sell Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly as part of a clear out spearheaded by new manager Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford could also be on his way out of Old Trafford if Barcelona decide to firm up their interest with a bid for the England forward.

Donny van de Beek will be given an opportunity to resurrect his Manchester United career. The 25-year-old worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and blossomed under the newly appointed Dutchman.

AC Milan could move for much-maligned Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. The 28-year-old Belgian is also on the shortlist of former club Inter and soon-to-be Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Lionel Messi will not be leaving PSG to make a fairytale return to Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund intend to give Jude Bellingham more responsibility amid continued interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Gareth Bale could be on his way to MLS side D.C. United once his Real Madrid contract expires this summer.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini may also end up in MLS. The 37-year-old is expected to bring the curtain down on his 18-year career in Turin this summer.

Tottenham are considering summer a bid for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is also interesting Newcastle and West Ham, as well as clubs abroad.

The Foxes are trying to beat Tottenham to the signing of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is eyeing a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona among the clubs monitoring him.

Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the signing of Red Bull Salzburg's teenage striker Karim Adeyemi. The young German will fill the void left by Erling Haaland, who is likely to join Manchester City this summer.

Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach are tracking Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract this summer. The Gunners are hoping they can tie him down to a new deal.

Inter and Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries is attracting interest from former Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

PSG winger Angel Di Maria, another player out of contract this summer, is on the shortlist of Serie A heavyweights Juventus.

Real Madrid are already interested in luring Newcastle's 24-year-old midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to La Liga. The Brazilian only to moved to St James' Park in January, joining from Lyon on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was in France on Wednesday night watching Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who is also a target for Atletico Madrid.

Everton are ready to rival Tottenham and West Ham for the signing of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is available on a free transfer.